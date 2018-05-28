Madhur Bhandarkar's Dehradun diaries

During the meeting with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Madhur Bhandarkar discussed the possibility of promoting Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination



On a visit to Dehradun, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar not just met the Uttarakhand chief minister, but also visited some students and went to a single screen theatre. During the meeting with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Bhandarkar discussed the possibility of promoting Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination.

Visited oldest Single Screen theatre of Dehradun, Prabhat Talkies is standing tall since 1947, met the owner, a passionate exhibitor & film enthusiast Deepak Nagalia, It’s sad to know that this theatre is on the verge of closure. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/bdO3WbXumb — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 27, 2018

He also met students of St Joseph's Academy. Of visiting the single screen theatre, Bhandarkar tweeted: "Visited oldest Single Screen theatre of Dehradun, Prabhat Talkies, which is standing tall since 1947. Met the owner, a passionate exhibitor and film enthusiast Deepak Nagalia, It's sad to know that this theatre is on the verge of closure."

