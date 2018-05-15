Madhuri Dixit birthday: Witness dancing queen's shades of emotions through dance

As Madhuri Dixit turns 51 today, we take a look at some of the dancing queen's top songs from the film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai that will make you groove



Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit turns 51 on 15th May and what better way to make her birthday more memorable than celebrating it with Madhuri herself? The 'Dhak Dhak' girl's remarkable and mesmerising performances throughout the film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, is a dream for any fan.

Every time Madhuri Dixit sets her foot on the floor, she creates magic. When she twirled we were spellbound and when she stopped, our hearts skipped a beat.

Here is a list of the film's top songs that would make you want to groove with the dancing queen while she makes you forget everything else with her beautifully expressive eyes:

Kathak Instrumental:

This is the moment when Rahul sees the elegant manner in which Pooja (played by Madhuri) brings out the best of her moves to the music that he is playing. Even though there are no lyrics, Pooja's expressions say it all. This is the moment when Rahul realizes that Pooja is his Maya.

Koi Ladki Hai:

Pooja and Rahul show up at Nisha's hospital to cheer her up, as she is unable to perform because of her fractured foot. The song brings out Madhuri's free-spirited and carefree nature that would make you wanna Chak Dhoom Dhoom.

Dance Of Envy:

Nisha aggressively challenges Pooja to a dance and Pooja, the go-getter that she takes on the challenge. As the music tempo soars, so does the dancing. From graceful and subtle moves to power-packed steps, the energy burns the dance floor.

Are Re Are:

This number in the soulful voice of Lata Mangeshkar that brings out the romantic in us. The song makes Rahul and Pooja realize how much they love each other but have never expressed themselves. The lyrics captivate your heart and the on-screen chemistry between Madhuri and Shahrukh Khan is unmatchable.

Pyar Kar:

Pyar Kar portrays Pooja as a gentle, dreamy character, who is in a belief that God has a plan for all and that each one of us will find someone along the way. Watching her sway in this song makes every man wish she were his soulmate.

Witness the many shades of emotions that Madhuri has depicted through her dance in the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

View Photos: Madhuri Dixit: 51-year-old actress will make your heart go 'Dhak Dhak'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates