Madhuri Dixit-Nene: 'Candle' showcases a glimpse of my journey so far

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has forayed into the world of singing with "Candle", says the single gives a glimpse of her journey so far.

Speaking about the new song, the actress said: "'Candle' showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons."

She hopes that "Candle" motivates her fans to "stay strong and burn brightly no matter what obstacles they face".

Madhuri grabbed the spotlight with the action-romance "Tezaab" (1988) and went on to star in the top-grossing romantic dramas like "Dil" (1990), "Beta" (1992), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994), and "Dil To Pagal Hai" (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multi-starrer "Kalank".

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood's dancing diva owing to her dancing skills.

Before Bollywood stardom happened, Madhuri worked in the Rajshri Production TV series "Paying Guest". On the small screen, she has also judged dance reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "Dance Deewane", besides hosting the matrimonial show "Kahi Na Kahi Koi Hai". Madhuri has also hosted the competitive cooking game show, "Food Food Maha Challenge", along with Sanjeev Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news