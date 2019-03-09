Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Kalank role different from Chandramukhi

bollywood

No sooner was Madhuri Dixit-Nene's look from Kalank revealed yesterday than fans drew parallels with Chandramukhi, her iconic character from Devdas (2002). Interestingly, the actor had anticipated the comparisons given the characters' shared passion - dancing.

In her last interview with mid-day, Dixit said, "Bahaar Begum is poles apart from Chandramukhi or anything I have done before. It was a challenge to play her with grace and heart." Having stepped into the late Sridevi's shoes for the role, she added, "I don't want to let her down."

