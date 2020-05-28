Madhuri Dixit Nene: My kids do not usually watch my films but give their expert advice and criticism

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been in news recently due to the release of her first music single, Candle. The song that talks about hope amid the gloomy times of coronavirus pandemic has received a good response from the audience. The actress recently revealed that although her kids do not usually watch her films, they do give their advice. In fact, even with her single debut, they pitched in their suggestions.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "Not that they have watched a lot of my films now, they haven't, but if I do something, and if they have to criticise it, they do that. They comment on it, tell me if it is cheesy, if it is not right. Even with Candle, my son suggested a few changes, and they liked the emotion in the song. They really liked the song and they said it is looking good. They gave their expert advice. Nowadays the kids know so much, they are so well-read. They have so much information; they talk to me about scripts as well. Sometimes I tell them that even I don't think so much about the script as much as they do. So, it is really nice," she exclaimed.

She also spoke about how her husband Shriram Nene supported her during the making of Candle. "He is very supportive and has respect for all professions. In fact, he is the one who pushed me to make a single debut too. Whenever I need help, he is always there," she proudly admitted.

Candle was praised by a lot of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the original music video of the song on Twitter, the 'Don' actor explained how Dixit has influenced him throughout his career. "All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixitis the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from," the 54-year-old actor tweeted.

All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome. https://t.co/41Hi5ZgyUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 26, 2020

Reciprocating to the praises, the timeless beauty of Bollywood tweeted: "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.I am so happy you liked the song."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news