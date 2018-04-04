Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a new poster of her Marathi film Bucket List

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to share a fresh poster of her Marathi film Bucket List where she can be seen happily riding a bike

Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to make her Marathi movie debut in 'Bucket List.' An 'excited' Madhuri took to Twitter to share a fresh poster of the film where she can be seen happily riding a bike. 'Excited for my first Marathi film @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @AAFilmsIndia @bucketlistfilm produced by @Darkhorsecine @DARPictures @bluemustangcs & directed by @tejasdeoskar #bucketlist #bucketlistonmay25,' the 50-year-old captioned the image.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene says her bucket list keeps changing as she finds new challenges. "My bucket list is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey," Madhuri Dixit tweeted about her movie.

Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List, produced by Dharma Productions, will be Karan Johar's second regional venture, after SS Rajamouli's Telugu-Tamil fantasy-drama 'Bahubali: The Beginning' (2015). Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 25.

Also read: With leather jacket on, Madhuri Dixit turns biker for her Marathi film, Bucket List

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from agencies