Madhuri Dixit-Nene takes #GulelChallenge on #25YearsOfHAHK

The musical romantic-comedy film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, known for making family oriented movies. The film broke several records on release and became the biggest Bollywood hit of its time

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene took fans down memory lane on Monday by first enacting as Nisha from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" and then taking up the #GulelChallenge on the film's 25th anniversary. One of the iconic scenes of the 1994 film was one where Madhuri's co-star Salman Khan playfully takes aim and shoots at her derriere using a catapult.

I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends & tag me ðÂ¥³



I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¬ pic.twitter.com/sVeM7ejFjW — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

Twenty five years later, Madhuri took charge of the catapult. She captured it on camera and posted the video on Twitter, captioning it: "I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends and tag me. I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge!"

Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heartâÂ¤ #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/nJBgjCWkId — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

She also posted a video of herself that had her coughing in Nisha style. "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart? #25YearsOfHAHK," she captioned it.

