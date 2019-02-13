Madhuri Dixit: Offering a comic take on my life in the US

hollywood

Backed by Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit says sitcom is not a biopic but 'an amalgamation of experiences'

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit-Nene

The coming together of Bollywood's two formidable leading ladies - Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Priyanka Chopra - for a show based on the former's life evoked much interest over the past year. The Chopra-backed offering, reportedly picked up by ABC Studios, will mark Dixit's international debut.

Point out how the series has yet to go on floors, and Dixit assures that it is developing at a steady pace. "Television works in a different way in the West. They select a script and commission it only if they want to start it in that particular season. The channel heads have the concept and are mulling over it. Meanwhile, we are writing the script. Once they are ready to roll, we will be too," she says.

Although the show is inspired by the time she spent in the US after tying the knot with Dr Sriram Nene, she insists it is not a biopic. "It's not my life story as that will be too boring," she laughs.

The actor adds that writer Sri Rao, who is penning the series, has tried to reflect the inherent humour in the situation. "We are offering a comic take on how a Bollywood actor settles down in the American suburbs. The series will be an amalgamation of my experiences, a superstar whose world changes once she migrates to another country where nobody knows her."

