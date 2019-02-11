Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cheer on their Grammy-nominated friends

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sure know how to party! Check out their latest pictures where they're cheering on their Grammy-nominated friends and having a ball

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Pic/Priyanka's official Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been having the time of their lives since getting hitched. They've gone on endless vacation and countless parties, and the couple seems to have something good going on. Priyanka Chopra just shared a few pictures from a Grammy awards soiree where she's seen partying with husband Nick and their friends to cheer on their Grammy-nominated friends. See pictures (All pics/Priyanka's official Instagram account):

Doesn't the couple look like they're having a gala time? Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a green tasselled skirt, top and jacket. Nick, on the other hand, looks dapper in a grey suit. Priyanka took to Instagram to post pictures from the pre-event party, even though she and Nick didn't attend the awards function. She captioned the pic as, "What a great night celebrating our friends who are nominated for the grammys... good luck to everyone tonight (sic)!!"

The 61st Grammy Awards proved that the industry welcomed and appreciated new and unique talent in music. It was a night filled with pleasant surprises, like when Childish Gambino's 'This is America' became the first rap song in history to win the Record of the Year Grammy, while Cardi B's album Invasion Of Privacy won the Best Rap Album award.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Hollywood movie Isn't it Romantic alongside Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine. She also has a Bollywood film titled The Sky Is Pink lined up for release, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

