61st Grammy Awards: Find the complete winners list here

Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' became the first rap song in history to win the Record of the Year Grammy. Check out who else won at the 61st Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa. Pic/Dua Lipa's official Instagram account

The 61st Grammy Awards were held on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy awards function is the biggest night in music, and for music lovers, it's a must-watch event. The Grammy Awards this year was also a night filled with pleasant surprises, like when Childish Gambino's 'This is America' became the first rap song in history to win the Record of the Year Grammy.

Country artist Kacey Musgraves took home four Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa bagged two Grammys, including one for best artist. Cardi B became the first woman to win best rap album as a solo artist. All in all, the 61st Grammy Awards proved that the industry welcomed and appreciated new and unique talent in music. Here's a complete list of winners at the 61st Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Record of the Year - This Is America, Childish Gambino

Song of the Year - This Is America, Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best New Artist - Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga

Vocal Album - Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Shallow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - My Way, Willie Nelson

Best Dance/Electronic Album - Woman Worldwide, Justice

Best Dance Recording - Electricity, Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Best R&B Album - H.E.R., H.E.R.

Best R&B Performance - Best Part, H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Traditional R&B Performance - Bet Ain't Worth the Hand, Leon Bridges, (tied with) How Deep Is Your Love, PJ Morton featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song - Boo'd Up, Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

Best Urban Contemporary Album - Everything Is Love, The Carters

Best Rap Album - Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Best Rap Performance - King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake, (tied with) Bubblin, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap/Sung Performance - This Is America, Childish Gambino

Best Rap Song - God's Plan, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib

Best Rock Album - From The Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Best Rock Performance - When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell

Best Rock Song - Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark

Best Alternative Music Album - Colors, Beck

Best Metal Performance - Electric Messiah, High On Fire

Best Country Album - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Song - Space Cowboy, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Solo Performance - Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - Tequila, Dan + Shay

Best Jazz Vocal Album - The Window, Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Latin Jazz Album - Back to the Sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Latin Pop Album - Sincera, Claudia Brant

Best Americana Album - By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Best Reggae Album - 44/876, Sting & Shaggy

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media - Black Panther

Best Music Video - This Is America, Childish Gambino

