61st Grammy Awards: Find the complete winners list here
Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' became the first rap song in history to win the Record of the Year Grammy. Check out who else won at the 61st Grammy Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards were held on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy awards function is the biggest night in music, and for music lovers, it's a must-watch event. The Grammy Awards this year was also a night filled with pleasant surprises, like when Childish Gambino's 'This is America' became the first rap song in history to win the Record of the Year Grammy.
Country artist Kacey Musgraves took home four Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa bagged two Grammys, including one for best artist. Cardi B became the first woman to win best rap album as a solo artist. All in all, the 61st Grammy Awards proved that the industry welcomed and appreciated new and unique talent in music. Here's a complete list of winners at the 61st Grammy Awards:
Album of the Year - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Record of the Year - This Is America, Childish Gambino
Song of the Year - This Is America, Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
Best New Artist - Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga
Vocal Album - Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Shallow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - My Way, Willie Nelson
Best Dance/Electronic Album - Woman Worldwide, Justice
Best Dance Recording - Electricity, Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Best R&B Album - H.E.R., H.E.R.
Best R&B Performance - Best Part, H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Traditional R&B Performance - Bet Ain't Worth the Hand, Leon Bridges, (tied with) How Deep Is Your Love, PJ Morton featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song - Boo'd Up, Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
Best Urban Contemporary Album - Everything Is Love, The Carters
Best Rap Album - Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Best Rap Performance - King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake, (tied with) Bubblin, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap/Sung Performance - This Is America, Childish Gambino
Best Rap Song - God's Plan, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib
Best Rock Album - From The Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Best Rock Performance - When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell
Best Rock Song - Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark
Best Alternative Music Album - Colors, Beck
Best Metal Performance - Electric Messiah, High On Fire
Best Country Album - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song - Space Cowboy, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Solo Performance - Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance - Tequila, Dan + Shay
Best Jazz Vocal Album - The Window, Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best Latin Jazz Album - Back to the Sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Latin Pop Album - Sincera, Claudia Brant
Best Americana Album - By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Best Reggae Album - 44/876, Sting & Shaggy
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media - Black Panther
Best Music Video - This Is America, Childish Gambino
