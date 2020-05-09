Madhuri Dixit shares throwback pic from school dance competition

Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit has shared a throwback photo from her school days. It's a still from a dance performance. The photo features the actress alongside her sister and they look so similar that it is difficult to tell one from the other!

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress captioned: "This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?"

Reacting to her post, fans tried to identify Madhuri in the picture. One fan commented: "You are the one behind."

Another wrote: "Left one is Madhuri ma'am". Another fan sounded confused. The comment reads: "It's you. Both are you!"

Madhuri Dixit has two sisters Rupa and Bharati. It is not clear which sister features in the photograph alongside her as she doesn't mention any name. But the actress mentions her sister as her "favourite dance buddy".

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of "Dance Deewane". The actress recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season's first promo from home.

