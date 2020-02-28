Madhurima Tuli on ex beau Vishal: We are more mature now

Former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have moved on from their ugly fights that the audience got to witness on the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss". The actors have reunited for a special show Salaam-E-Ishq. Madhurima says they are "much more mature" now.

The actors came together for the special show for which they danced together to Bollywood songs like Judaai and Pal pal dil ke paas.

"This dance performance that we have presented in 'Salaam-E-Ishq' is the journey of our relationship that depicts all the ups and downs of our lives. Every bond doesn't turn into good forever lasting successful relationship. Now, we are much more mature and are handling things in a better way in our lives," Madhurima said.

"We don't get mad at each other every now and then, and definitely make sure that we don't overreact to each other's actions. We wanted to end things on a nice note and that is why we are here performing together. We will respect each other, and I believe everything happens for good. We have tried to work on our mistakes and maybe our fans will get to see us working together like this in the future too," she added about Vishal with whom she had even participated in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye.

Salaam-E-Ishq will also have performances by actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sehban Azim, Krystle D'Souza, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. It will be aired on February 29 and March 1 on Zee TV.

