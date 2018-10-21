Madhurima Tuli to play the role of a journalist India Strikes - 10 Days

bollywood

Madhurima Tuli plays a journalist in the Amazon Prime series. Her co-stars include Amit Sadh, Darshan Kumar and Neeraj Kabi

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli, who played Akshay Kumar's wife in Baby (2015), features in the military web drama, India Strikes - 10 Days, which is based on the 2016 Uri terror attacks. Madhurima plays a journalist in the Amazon Prime series. Her co-stars include Amit Sadh, Darshan Kumar and Neeraj Kabi.

As prep she interacted with scribes to get into the skin of the character. "Playing a journalist may seem quite simple, but it is far from that. It is a tough job," she says. Madhurima is hoping that the series makes people realise what exactly happened during the Uri attacks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates