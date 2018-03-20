Madhurima Tuli's new activity: 'plogging'!

Madhurima Tuli is currently playing the lead role of Princess Chandrakanta in Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha



Actress Madhurima Tuli has started 'plogging', which is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. "This not only helps to keep the vicinity clean but also engages your core in a right manner," Madhurima said in a statement.

On the work front, she is currently playing the lead role of Princess Chandrakanta in Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

She also has a short film titled Pasta in her kitty.

