Madhya Pradesh: 28-year-old man arrested for 'forcing' wife to adopt Islam

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old Muslim man from Shahdol district for allegedly forcing his wife to adopt Islamic practices. The accused, identified as Irshad Khan, was arrested under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the 1968 Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1968 and Section 498A (harassment or cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Woman alleges husband hit her, threatened to break her limbs

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mukesh Bais, additional superintendent of police, said, "The 27-year-old woman lodged a complaint on Sunday that she married Irshad Khan in 2018 but after two years, Khan started pressurising her to read Namaz and adapt to Islam culture. When the woman refused to do so, Khan started harassing her physically."

Rejecting the charges, Khan said his wife was giving a communal taint to a personal issue.

"Before our marriage, the woman had given a statement before the magistrate that she was aware of my religion and wanted to marry me. We had a Nikah but now she is levelling baseless charges," Khan said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news