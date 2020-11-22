30-year-old woman alleges husband hit her, threatened to break her limbs

A final-year student of Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU) accused her husband of mental and physical harassment. The woman, who was allegedly thrown out of the house a few months ago lodged a complaint against her husband at Vejalpur police station.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the 30-year-old woman currently lives in Sector 4 in Gandhinagar with her four-year-old son. As per the complaint, she had got married to Rajasthan native Rohan (name changed) in 2015. Rohan works in the banking sector while his parents live in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

After marriage, the woman started living with her husband in Vapi. In her complaint, she alleged that Rohan would fight with her over petty issues and would taunt her by saying that her parents had not taught her anything. He would even bash her up. When she confided in her in-laws regarding Rohan's behavior, he again fought with her, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, when the woman got pregnant, she went to her in-laws' place in Chittorgarh where she gave birth to a son in November 2016. The woman claimed that her husband did not even visit his parents' house to see her or their son at that time.

In March 2017, when the woman returned to Vapi, Rohan allegedly fought with her and demanded that she go out and work. He allegedly thrashed her and threatened to break her limbs. She then went to stay at her parents' place in Rajasthan for five months.

A year later, Rohan got transferred to Ahmedabad and the couple started living in Vejalpur. In September 2018, he allegedly threw her out of the house. Since then, the woman has been living in Gandhinagar. As per Anita, when the matter could not be resolved despite repeated attempts, she lodged a police complaint

