Mumbai Crime: Man sends threatening letter to Saudi embassy and school; held

The Cuffe Parade police arrested a person who wrote a letter threatening to bomb a Saudi Arabian embassy and a school in Versova. He wrote this letter in the name of a woman who refused to marry him. This letter was written to take revenge on the woman. The accused has been identified as Sujit Ram Gidwani (47), a resident of Lokhandwala.

According to police sources, last week, the office of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Cuffe Parade area received a letter through post, in which it was written that the building will be blown up. Similarly, a school in Versova also received a threatening letter. A woman's name and address were written in place of the sender of the letter.

The embassy officials informed the Cuff Parade police about the letter. Under the guidance of senior police inspector Rajkumar Dongre, the investigation was started by sub-inspector Tausif Mulla, assistant police inspectors Sandeep Pise and Prakash Linge of Dongri police station.

The police traced the woman whose name and address was mentioned in the letter. During the interrogation of the woman, the police got information about Sujit. Based on that information, Sujit was arrested.

After a thorough interrogation, he confessed that he had sent the letter from Juhu's post box to take revenge on the woman.

Sujit met the woman through a dating app. He proposed marriage to the woman but she refused. On being rejected, Sujit decided to teach a lesson to the woman.

An official of the Cuffe Parade police station said that the letter had come through post, due to which no electronic evidence was being received.

“Sujit lives with his mother in Lokhandwala. He is educated but was not able to find a woman for marriage. Sujit met this woman on the dating app and was pressurising her to marry. But she was refusing. Sujit wrote this letter in the name of the woman to teach her a lesson,” the police official told Mid-day.

