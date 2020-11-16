Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old man stabs female friend multiple times after she ends relationship

A 28-year-old man stabbed his 25-year-old female friend after she broke up with him. The accused also stabbed himself after seeing the police. The accused has been identified as Tejas Khobrekar and the victim is Ruchita Hadkar.

According to Dadar police, the victim’s sister said in her statement that Tejas and Ruchita were dating for the past four years and were planning to get married. However, due to Tejas’s drinking habits, their relationship turned sour. Ruchita decided to end the relationship and stopped answering Tejas's calls.

“Many times the accused assaulted the victim as she was ignoring him and not responding to his calls,” Ruchita’s sister told the police.

“On November 13, the accused called the victim to Dadar west to meet for one last time. The victim reached around 11 pm. On meeting the victim, the accused started beating her and she tried to escape. However, the accused chased her and pushed her down,” an officer from Dadar police station said.

“The accused stabbed the victim multiple times and she sustained severe injuries on her neck and left hand. The accused ran away from the spot after the incident,” the police officer added.

According to police, a pedestrian informed them about a woman lying on the road in a pool of blood. The victim was rushed to KEM Hospital for treatment.

“A massive manhunt was launched to arrest the accused. On Sunday morning, the police team received information about the accused and he was nabbed from Dadar Chawpati. On seeing the police approaching, he injured himself to avoid getting arrested,” a police officer said.

He was taken to Sion Hospital for treatment and police have been deployed outside his ward. He will be arrested after being discharged. The accused has been booked under Sections 307 (Attempt to Murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

