Mumbai Crime: Man stabs wife with kitchen knife, jumps in front of train in Panvel

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man died by jumping in front of a train after stabbing his wife multiple times in Taloja on Thursday. Police officials said that the woman has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel and is said to be in critical condition.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the assault and the man's death. The accused identified as Ganesh Uttam Durgude is a resident of Navade, and worked with a private firm in the MIDC area.

On Thursday morning, Durgude had an argument with his wife Archana, following which he attacked her with a kitchen knife. She sustained grievous injuries on her neck, abdomen, and face. She ran out of her apartment shouting for help, but he followed and continued to attack her, a police officer said.

Although Durgude fled from the crime scene, later he took his own life. His wife was rushed to the hospital by neighbours. A police official said, "We are unable to record her statement as she is critical. The couple has a one-year-old daughter and we are waiting for their relatives."

