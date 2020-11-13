Mumbai Crime: Malad woman accuses father-in-law of molestation, lodges complaint

A 31-year-old woman from Malad has alleged that her father-in-law molested her while she was alone at her residence earlier this week.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, in her complaint to the police, the woman said that she and her husband had a fight over some domestic issues on Monday morning, post which he left the house in a huff.

Later, her father-in-law who lives on the ground floor house of the same building came upstairs. “When he came to my house, I was alone there. First, he started asking me about the fight I had with my husband, and told me I should not fight with him so often,” she said in her complaint.

She added that even while talking to her, the father-in-law came close to her and touched her inappropriately. The complainant said she pushed him away, and dragged him out of the house. "I also screamed at him in public. People assembled and tried to intervene. However, he took a wooden plank lying nearby and threatened to hit anyone who would interfere in their domestic issues. He also threatened to harm me for causing him embarrassment,” she said in the complaint.

The next day, she and her husband registered an official complaint against his father.

An official from Malwani police confirmed that the father-in-law has been booked under sections 354 (intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 504 ( 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

