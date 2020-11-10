Mumbai Crime: Man poses as Army officer, sexually assaults Powai woman; arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Powai police on Friday arrested a man after they received a written complaint from a 29-year-old woman, who claimed that the accused posed as an officer of the Indian Army and sexually assaulted her by making fake promises of marriage. The 40-year-old accused has been booked on charges of rape, cheating and impersonation.

In her complaint, the survivor said that she met the accused, identified as Karan Shetty, on a social media website, and they became friends. The accused allegedly told her that he was an Army officer. He promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, reports Hindustan Times.

The victim further claimed that the accused also took over Rs 13 lakh for various reasons. Recently, when the woman found that Shetty is not in the Army, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

"Following her complaint, we registered a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), 420 (cheating), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Shetty and arrested him," an officer from Powai police station said.

