Mumbai Crime: Two brothers kill Andheri restaurant owner for refusing to serve food on credit

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police booked two men for allegedly killing a 23-year-old restaurant owner in Andheri on Sunday after he refused to serve them food on credit. Police officials said the incident took place near Nityanand garage on Sakivihar Road in Andheri (East).

The Powai police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Arif Ansari, a resident of Chandivali. Arif along with is his elder brother Asif was running a restaurant at Sakinaka.

Also Read: Thane man booked for stabbing sister-in-law

On October 25, around 8 pm, one of the accused, identified as Vipul Solanki (22), visited the restaurant and ordered food. However, Ansari refused to take their order and asked them to settle their pending food bill for the month. This enraged the accused, who called his elder brother Prakash Solanki (25) to the restaurant.

Vijay Dalvi, senior inspector from Powai police station, said, "The brothers asked Ansari to come out of his restaurant and took him to a spot near Nityanand garage where they stabbed him with a knife. The accused then escaped from the spot."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"Ansari was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, but he died during treatment. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case," SI Dalvi added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news