Thane Crime: 35-year-old man booked for stabbing sister-in-law

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a 35-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife over a petty dispute in Thane, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi township here on Monday night, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The accused, Shahid Lalmohammad Ansari, was averse to his sister-in-law's children coming to his house to play with their cousins. Both the families stayed at the Handi compound in Bhiwandi, he said.

On Monday night, the accused went to the victim's house and started abusing her family members. When she objected, the accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife and fled, the official added.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on her husband's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), he said, adding that search was on for the accused.

