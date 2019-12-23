Madhya Pradesh man sends obscene photos to south Mumbai woman, held

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 31-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Saturday for sending obscene photos to a 32-year-old woman from south Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused Shamlal Babulal Chouhan alias Bachda is a resident of Daluda, Mandsaur district in MP, a Hindustan Times report read.

He told police that he sent photos of his private parts to the woman thrice. During investigation, police found that the sim card he was using to send the photos was in his wife's name. He has been remanded in police custody.

The report said a week ago, the woman filed a complaint against an unknown person for sending her obscene photos.

Police said the woman alleged that she received photos of male genitalia from an unknown number and the accused then called and apologised saying that the photos were sent mistakenly and the person he actually wanted to send it to was a friend. However, the woman received the photos a second time, when her son was playing games on her mobile phone and saw them. Police said she again called the accused, but he did not answer and later, his phone was switched off.

When the woman received the photos for the third time, she informed her husband who contacted Chouhan from another number. He again claimed that he intended to send it to a friend after which the woman filed a complaint.

The report said that when Chouhan was asked how he got the woman's contact number, he said he had sent the pictures randomly.

Sanjay Donar, police inspector, Colaba police station, was quoted in the report saying that they suspected the accused randomly dialed the numbers and checked the display photos on WhatsApp. "If the display picture was of a woman, he started sending them obscene pictures. We are probing if he has a past record of such crime and how many women he has sent such pictures to," he said.

A case was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the report added.

