Madhya Pradesh: Toilet in Anganwadi used as kitchen to serve midday meal, minister says no problem

The kitchen cum toilet has both LPG cylinder and an earthen stove to prepare food. Some utensils which are used in cooking were also found stacked over the toilet seat

A toilet in a childcare centre at Shivpuri has been converted to a full-fledged kitchen. The food for the children of an Anganwadi centre is prepared in the kitchen.

Devendra Sundryal, District Officer, Women and Child Development programme said: "A Self Help Group had taken control of toilet and was using it as a temporary kitchen. Action is being taken against Anganwadi supervisor and workers involved".

Madhya Pradesh: Toilet of an Anganwadi centre in Karera, Shivpuri being used as a makeshift kitchen. District Officer,Women&Child programme says "A self help group had taken control of toilet & were using it as a kitchen. Action being taken against Anganwadi supervisor & workers" pic.twitter.com/b9IwO1zlSk — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi said that one can cook inside a toilet provided there is a partition between the toilet seat and the stove.

"You should understand that a partition exists there, these days even in our homes we have attached latrine-bathroom. What if our relatives refuse to eat in our house saying that we have attached latrine-bathroom?" asks Imarti Devi.

"Utensils can be kept on the bathroom seat. We keep utensils in our houses also. The pot is unused and is filled with gravel," she added.

For those unversed, Anganwadi centres provide basic health care in Indian villages. It is a part of the Indian public health-care system.

