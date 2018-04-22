Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed while trying to board moving train in Morena

Railway Police said that she fell while boarding the train and was run over by it

A 45-year-old woman came under the train while she was trying to board the Sampark Kranti Express. Railway Police said that she fell while boarding the train and was run over by it.

"The woman, identified as Taramati from Maharashtra's Deothan area, came under the train while she was trying to board the Sampark Kranti Express on Saturday afternoon," Harcharan Lal, in charge of the railway police station, said. He said that the train, which had just started moving when the victim attempted to board it, severed her head.

"She had alighted at the station to get water and moments later the train started moving. She tried to board it but slipped and fell down and the train ran over her," the official said.

He informed that the victim was part of a group of 150 pilgrims who were on their way to Haridwar. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, Lal added.

