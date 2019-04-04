Madras HC asks centre to ban TikTok app: Kids are vulnerable to sexual predators

national

According to a TikTok spokesman, the company was abiding by local laws and was waiting for a copy of the court's order, after which they would take the required action

Representational image

Tamil Nadu IT minister M Manikandan in February had said that he would request the state government to ban the video-sharing application TikTok in the state. Now, two months later, Madras High Court is requesting the centre to ban the app.

For those unversed, people can share jokes, clips and footage related to India's movie industry along with memes and videos where youngsters can lip-sync and dance to popular music on the app.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the centre to ban TikTok on the grounds that it encourages pornography. Madras HC added that the children who were using the application were vulnerable to sexual predators.

According to a report in Reuters, the Madras HC said, "Inappropriate content was TikTok's dangerous aspect. There is a possibility of the children contacting strangers directly."

According to a TikTok spokesman, the company was abiding by local laws and was waiting for a copy of the court's order, after which they would take the required action.

“Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment ... is our priority,” he said.

The court also added that TikTok videos should not be broadcasted by the media.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.