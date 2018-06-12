Madras High Court orders probe against Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

Hearing a case filed by Mahendran, the court ordered the probe to be conducted by a police official of the rank of Superindentent of Police (SP) on the allegation of disproportionate assets against Bhalaji from 1996 onwards

Representational pic

The Madras High Court's Madurai bench on Tuesday ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to probe allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to income against Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Hearing a case filed by Mahendran, the court ordered the probe to be conducted by a police official of the rank of Superindentent of Police (SP) on the allegation of disproportionate assets against Bhalaji from 1996 onwards. The court also ordered the DVAC to submit its first report on August 3 and posted the case's next hearing for August 6.

