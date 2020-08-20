Madras to Chennai

We bet many of you didn't know that Madras, or Chennai, has a tradition of weeklong celebrations to mark its founding day that falls on August 22, 1639. Or that the historic city has a Buckingham Canal? These fascinating insights will be discussed, as part of a host of engaging sessions in a packed itinerary, as the entire programme moves online due to the pandemic. The itinerary includes exhibitions on household heritage, talks about rich Dravidian culture, its colonial connection, quizzes and contests about its origins, storytelling sessions centred on the city for children, panel discussions on its diverse communities, and photo walks and virtual tours of lesser-seen sides to the city.



An Indian Beach

For those curious to know about the origins of the day; it was the recorded date when a piece of land near modern-day Fort St George stands, when a deal was struck between local rulers and Francis Day of the East India Company. The idea of the day and weeklong events, however, was initiated in 2004 by historian late S Muthiah, journalist Sashi Nair and Vincent D'Souza. While some sessions are being organised in Tamil to reach out to a wider audience, a few extend all the way

to September.



V Geetha

Joining in the festivities, Chennai-based publishing house Tara Books has announced a series of themed books inspired by its sights and sounds, available for special discounts all week. "Madras Week is a time when we renew our affections towards the city. We are connected through the books that feature aspects of its life and art. Our titles - The 9 Emotions of Indian Cinema, on the vanished art of cinema billboards; An Indian Beach, one of our most popular children's books, which shows you a coastline that is both a lifeline and a leisure space; and Travels through South Indian Kitchens, which takes you on a tour of modest kitchens in the city to narrate a story of food, architecture and culture — will showcase Madras/Chennai in varied hues and shades," shared V Geetha, its editorial director.

Log on to themadrasday.in

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news