Madrid Derby: Real Madrid's Courtois ready for backlash from Atletico fans

football

Real Madrid arrive on the back of four La Liga wins and will jump above their opponents with a win

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea on bad terms last summer and he expects to feel the anger from Atletico Madrid too when he faces them in the white of Real Madrid today. Courtois will be up against his former club.

Real arrive on the back of four La Liga wins and will jump above their opponents with a win. "It happens in football, it's a derby and a derby here in Madrid is always heated," Courtois said. "They'll whistle and shout, everything you would expect, it's part of football. I will always respect them. Now I'm playing for the other side."

