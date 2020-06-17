MAFIA, a one of a kind mystery drama thriller Premieres 10th July 2020

ZEE5 has earned the reputation of presenting some of the best thrillers in the webspace. Making waves in the news recently with Kaali 2, Lalbazaar and Naxal, ZEE5 now exclusively brings you a mystery drama thriller 'MAFIA' on 10th July which is centred around the popular household game mafia.

MAFIA will feature six former college friends that will come together after an unprecedented halt of 5 years in their friendship. It is set in the backdrop of quaint dark jungles of Jharkhand with its centre story revolving around a reunion party that is brewing with fun, intimacy, hatred and past betrayal. MAFIA will toggle viewers with the actual game's narrative and tactic on to the lives of six friends (players) turning this mystery drama into a faint psychological thriller. Will they have to confront and pay for their lies? Or will the players catch the mafia?

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and produced by Eskay Movies and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, the show will feature Namit Das as Nitin, Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi, Isha M Saha as Ananya, Anindita Bose as Neha and Madhurima Roy as Tanya in pivotal roles.

Will this iconic party turn into their worst nightmare?

The date for the game is set for 10th July only on ZEE5.

