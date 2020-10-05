Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer ties the knot with model Toni Garrn

'Magic Mike' star Alex Pettyfer and his model fiancee, Toni Garrn, announced on Instagram that they had tied the knot. "Now you really get to call me wifey," Garrn on Sunday (local time) captioned a photo of the couple as they flaunted their wedding bands. Alex also took to his Instagram to share an image from the wedding with Toni and simply captioned it: "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer [sic]."

The 28-year-old model, who hails from Germany, geotagged the Instagram post from her native Hamburg. In December, Garrn revealed that the 30-year-old actor Pettyfer had popped the question on Christmas Eve.

View this post on Instagram Now you really get to call me wifey â¤ï¸ A post shared by TONI GARRN (@tonigarrn) onOct 4, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer," she wrote on social media at the time.

Pettyfer and Garrn were first linked in February 2019, according to E! News. She previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

