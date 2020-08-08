Magical time

Sign up

We can all do with a little bit of magic right now, and Ace Productions is providing just that with a show where globally renowned mentalist Lior Suchard will play tricks online. Suchard has performed for a host of international celebrities, including musicians like Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Beyonce and the Jonas brothers, and entrepreneurs Jack Ma and Elon Musk. Suchard's exploits at reading minds, influencing thoughts, and telekinesis sets him apart from his competition. He's also appeared on popular TV shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

On August 9, 6.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 990 onwards

