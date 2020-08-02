Magic's Isaac takes lone stand at NBA resumption

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac stands as others kneel before the start of their basketball game against Brooklyn Nets on Friday. PIC/Getty Images

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood for the US national anthem ahead of his team's clash with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, declining to join teammates and coaches who knelt for the pre-game ritual. In Thursday's opening games at the NBA restart in Orlando, all players and coaches, many wearing "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts, dropped to one knee in a silent demonstration during the anthem.

Magic and Nets players followed suit on Friday as the "Star-Spangled Banner" was played, but Isaac did not take part. Instead, Isaac, who also did not join his teammates in wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, stood alone wearing his Magic jersey.

Speaking after Orlando scored a 128-118 victory, Isaac, an ordained minister, said he was "absolutely" supportive of Black Lives Matter. "I believe that Black Lives Matter. A lot went in my decision. I just felt that kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don't go hand in hand with supporting Black Lives," he said.

