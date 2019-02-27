Maha Assembly congratulates ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee for Bharat Ratna

national

Several members, including Ajit Pawar (NCP), Basavraj Patil (Congress), Ganpatrao Deshmukh (PWP) and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), spoke on the motion. Fadnavis said Mukherjee worked to preserve democratic and constitutional values in politics

Pranab Mukherjee

The Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday congratulated former president Pranab Mukherjee and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh on being bestowed the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. Mukherjee and Deshmukh were awarded the Bharat Ratna last month.

The House also lauded the achievements of noted filmmaker late Bhupen Hazarika, who was conferred the award posthumously. The congratulatory motion was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Several members, including Ajit Pawar (NCP), Basavraj Patil (Congress), Ganpatrao Deshmukh (PWP) and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), spoke on the motion. Fadnavis said Mukherjee worked to preserve democratic and constitutional values in politics.

Lauding Hazarika, he said the filmmaker worked for the cultural development of the North East. PWD minister Eknath Shinde said Mukherjee was a trusted aide of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi. Congress member Prithviraj Chavan said in 1991, the party thought Mukherjee would be the finance minister, but Manmohan Singh was the "surprise choice".

"Mukherjee headed 95 high-powered committees and ministerial committees during the UPA tenure," he said. Transport Minister and Sena member Diwakar Raote appealed to the House to move a motion to recommend Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter late V D Savarkar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever