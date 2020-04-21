Mahabharat: The iconic 'Cheer Haran' scene leaves netizens in awe!

In the recent episode of Mahabharat, which is clearly enjoying a fantastic or should we say a historic re-run on television, the viewers got to witness what became the reason for the Mahabharat- The Cheer Haran of Draupadi! For all those who saw this iconic moment on television or rather experienced and felt it, the memories can never get wiped out, and for those who witnessed it for the first time, were left in awe and had goosebumps!

Taking to their Twitter accounts, the netizens couldn't stop hailing the way the scene was staged, the actors performed, and the manner in which the entire drama unfolded. A user wrote about Roopa Ganguly, who played Draupadi, that nobody can become a better Draupadi than her.

Have a look right here:

Another user wrote- "GOOSEBUMPS while watching Shri Krishna protecting Draupadi during Cheer Harana. My blood boiled to see how everyone stood mute & did nothing to protect her dignity." (sic):

GOOSEBUMPS while watching Shri Krishna protecting Draupadi during Cheer Harana ðð»

My blood boiled to see how everyone stood mute & did nothing to protect her dignity!

It was this Adharma everyone eventually paid for. One who can’t protect his wife doesn’t deserve one.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/yUKa2tzV5S — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) April 20, 2020

Someone else stated- "Nitish Krishna was just 23 years old when he casted to play Krishna's role in this epic seriel. just like Ramayana this show had aleo broken many recored and people used to leave all important work to watch this. wonderfully played role by him big salute." (sic):

#Mahabharat @nitishkrishna8 was just 23 years old when he casted to play Krishna's role in this epic seriel. just like Ramayana this show had aleo broken many recored and people used to leave all important work to watch this. wonderfully played role by him big salute pic.twitter.com/MnNxJGFKhK — Librandus ki marne wala (@librandu_kumar) April 20, 2020

It was time for another appreciation tweet, a user wrote- "Shree Krishna was the only man who saved Draupadi Chirharan. Vidur and vikran(young brother of Duryodhan) was the other two men who tried to stop Chirharan. Also, Rupali nailed it. No one can play the role of Draupadi better than her." (sic):

Shree Krishna was the only man who saved Draupadi Chirharan. Vidur and vikran(young brother of Duryodhan) was the other two men who tried to stop Chirharan. Rest all were Assholes.



Also, @TheRupali has nailed it. No one can play the role of Draupadi better than her. #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/BFGjVUXHMr — Ruthless MS (@EngineerMs14) April 20, 2020

We are slowly gearing towards the episodes that will give us an insight into how the entire battle of the Mahabharat unfolded and the sheer audacity and scale that the makers managed to bring on the screen back when there was barely any technology and visual effects at their disposal. Some more goose-flesh moments await the viewers!

