Mahad building crash: Community to take construction work in own hands

Konkanis settled abroad have formed a core group of experts — Konkan Emergency Disaster Committee — to get volunteers, experts in civil and structural engineering and architects, and also train local youth to work with contractors and closely monitor all future construction activities in the area. The experts will also check the existing structures for damages, with help from the district administration.

THE first meeting of the core team was held on August 29. They will soon be formulating their first draft guidelines for the same. The concept is the brainchild of Farooq Subedhar, former councillor of city of Leicester and current honorary Alderman of City of Leicester, UK.

Speaking to mid-day, from the UK, Subedhar said, "The Mahad tragedy should be investigated and similar buildings within the Konkan region need to be audited. A lot of construction work has happened over the past 15-20 years. We already had our first meeting with the core members, and are in the process of discussing the initiative with NGOs and trusts so that it becomes a reality soon."



A four-year-old boy was pulled out of the debris 15 hours after the collapse

Another member of the core group, Kahlid Mukadam, who works in Dubai with a part-government company, is currently at his hometown Chiplun. He would be doing the groundwork, which he intends on completing within the next three weeks, before returning to Dubai.

Speaking to mid-day, he said, "The external scars might heal over time but the emotional trauma that the residents of Tarique Garden faced is unbelievable. We do not want such incidents to happen in the future and therefore we want the core committee to work closely with the district administration and local bodies."

Mukadam added, "A lot of people have migrated to Konkan over the past two-and-a-half decades, and most of them have either invested in new flats or are staying on rent. This has led to a rise in construction activities. The demand was high and the supply was less during the initial days, hence many chose to become builders to ensure the demand was met. Also, the construction line was very lucrative as it had good returns."

Poor quality material

He further said, "Few builders started using poor quality material, constructing more than the allocated FSI and making poor designs to have more saleable area and in turn to increase profits. The buyers trusted the builders and bought their houses. The end result is what happened to the Mahad building."

When asked how the core group would be functioning from abroad, Mukadam said, "We will provide support in the form of finances and knowledge to those working on field. Also, we will be making them aware of international safety practises and norms followed for construction activities, which can be adhered to at the ground level, even in Konkan. We are in touch with various NGOs and trusts, which are willing to help us."

'Good initiative'

Confirming to mid-day that they had a discussion with Mukadam regarding the initiative, Mufti Rafiq Purkar, president of Anujman Dardmandan e Talim wa Taraqqi, a trust based in Mahad, said, "It is a good initiative but we must understand that it will cover a vast area of Konkan, and will take some time to become a reality, as we need volunteers and specialised experts, who are willing to share their expertise. Had such a committee already existed, the Tarique Garden could have been averted."

Nizamudddin Jalal, a social activist from Mahad, said, "It is a welcome move to have such an organisation in the Konkan region comprising Konkani people settled overseas. However, the need of the hour, according to some people from Mahad is that as a community we should file a PIL in the Bombay High Court." Jalal added, "The court needs to give directives that apart from giving permission for construction work, the local municipal council and district administration should also monitor the work. Tarique Garden stood on a marshy land and the builder had not laid its foundation as per norms. Also, inferior quality construction material and steel were used, which led to the crash within seven years of the building getting an Occupation Certificate. This clearly shows that even though the building was not dilapidated, it still crashed."

The other side

Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhary said, "Small municipal councils like Mahad do not have enough manpower to get all buildings audited, hence the move by Konkan Emergency Disaster Committee is a very welcome one. They can collaborate with the administration in ensuring a safe city for all."

Also Read: Mahad building crash: Naveed risked his life to save us, he is real hero, say residents

Dos and dont's of property purchase

Advocate Vinod Sampat, founder president of Cooperative Societies Residents' Association, has listed a few points that people should look into before investing in any project

. Check reputation of the builder. Take a bank loan on the property

. Property should be on a plot, which is not marshy or salt land

. Check track record of the builder so that due diligence can be done in a better manner

. Verify exact carpet area. Don't trust builder or the estate agent

. Link payment to the progress in construction work. Ensure there are no past dues and obtain No-Due certificate from the municipal authority

. Get the agreement checked from a reputed advocate. Check the track record of the builder's professionals, specifically architect, structural engineer and advocate.

.Ensure that there are no liabilities on the property. The builder should have a clear and marketable title of the property

. Give importance to the advocate certificate and the advocate must have a decent standing and also who has been given a title certificate

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news