Maharashtra: 100 per cent attendance for teaching staff rule revoked

In major relief to university and college teachers, the 100 per cent physical attendance is no longer mandatory.

The Maharashtra state issued a new government resolution (GR) in this regard after the teachers' union raised opposition against the earlier GR which asked for 100 per cent staff attendance in colleges and universities amid the health crisis, for the upcoming final year exams.

Unions had written to the state government stating that despite the pandemic, work continued hassle-free from home with online classes.

Moreover, the exams for which teachers were being summoned to colleges are happening from home.

"For the purposes of successful implementation of the examination process, attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff is very important. This can be done in whatever way possible — whether online or physically. College and varsity administrations can take required decisions in this regard considering local and individual conditions in coordination with their staff," states the new GR issued on Monday.

"The state government's explanation with the new GR giving a solution of online attendance is appropriate. The work is anyway happening from home with online teaching, online examination and evaluation, etc," said Prof Vaibhav Narawade, chairman Mumbai University and College Teachers' Association (MUCTA) which had written a letter to the higher and technical education minister Uday Samant in this regard.

18

Day this month that the first govt resolution was issued

School teachers demand insurance

The school teachers association has demanded insurance cover for teaching and non-teaching staff as according to them, the staff of aided schools are called to schools without any valid reason which is putting their lives in danger. "With the rapid spread of COVID-19, it would be better if teaching and non-teaching staff of schools are covered by insurance because employees are being called to schools," said Anil Bornare, coordinator Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad which has written a letter to the government in this regard.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news