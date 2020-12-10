Maharashtra: 2 Bills on crime against women and children in winter session next week

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Maharashtra government has prepared two draft bills to expedite the detection and awarding of sentences, including capital punishment and life term, in offences of rape, gangrape and acid attacks against women and serious crimes against children.

The draft bills provide for the completion of probes in 15 instead of 60 working days, completion of the trial in 30 instead of 60 working days and the reduction of the period for appeal from six months to 45 days.

In the bills, the state has also amended sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after a 10-month deliberation. The bills would be tabled in the winter session next week.

The state cabinet, which met on Wednesday, approved the drafts made on the lines of Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh. The draft bills are named Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act 2020, and Special Court of Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law 2020.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Editor of TV soaps held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

As per the provisions, super special courts would be established in 36 places and special prosecutors would be appointed. District and city police would have a special team, with at least one senior police officer, to probe crimes against women and children (especially girls below 16 years).

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said, "After passing the bills, we will send them to the Centre which should get the President's endorsement."

Provisions of the Shakti Act

Rape: Non-bailable. Provision of death penalty in the rarest of rare cases; life imprisonment or death penalty in case of rape by an acquaintance

Gang rape: 20 years rigorous imprisonment or life imprisonment or death sentence. Life imprisonment for rape or gang rape of a girl below 16 years.

Acid Attack: Acid attack punishable by minimum 10 years or life imprisonment, with a fine of R1 lakh. Imprisonment for 10 to 14 years for attempting to throw acid. Fine imposed on the convict will be used for the survivor's corrective surgery

Commenting: Punishment for commenting on women through social media, mail, message, electronic media, threatening, spreading false information.

Social Media: Action against social media platforms, internet and mobile service providers for not cooperating with cops. Similar provision for erring public servants

Identity Safe: Ban on revealing identity of acid attack and molestation survivors in media. Currently, the provision is for rape survivors.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news