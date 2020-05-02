Maharashtra: 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive

Medical workers are seen outside a government hospital, where six people were tested positive for COVID-19, in Karad. Pic/ PTI

Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday. Swabs of total 97 people residing in the gurdwara had been collected for testing. Of them 20 have tested positive for the infection, civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar said. "They have been admitted to NRI Bhawan COVID Care Centre," he said.

The samples had been collected on April 30 and May 1, he said. Reports of 25 others have tested negative, while those of 41 others are awaited. Reports of 11 others are undecided, Bhosikar said in a statement.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded has reached 26, he added. "Two of them have died during treatmen

t," he said.