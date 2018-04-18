Maharashtra: 60-year-old farmer commits suicide in Marathwada region

Shivaji Rodage, who was a resident of Ravalgaon village in Selu tehsil, ended his life by hanging from a tree with a rope on Tuesday, a senior police official said

A 60-year-old farmer in Parbhani district of Marathwada region took his life by hanging from a tree in his field, said police on Wednesday. The incident comes after few farmers committed suicide in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Shivaji Rodage, who was a resident of Ravalgaon village in Selu tehsil, ended his life by hanging from a tree with a rope on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The incident came to light when his family members went to the farm to search for Rodage, who was untraceable since Monday night, police said. His nephew Rameshwar spotted him hanging from a tree. He was brought down with the help of some relatives and sent to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Rodage had taken loans from the bank and private money lenders, which he was unable to repay, police said. The farmer was in depression since the last few days, police said. Selu police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

The farmer's suicide comes a few days after a 75-year-old farmer lighted his own 'pyre' and immolated himself in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra last week.

Madhav Shankar Rawate, the farmer, set up a pyre of fodder under a tree on his farm, lighted it and jumped into it after climbing the tree, his son said.

Rawate's cotton crop on his four-acre farm was ruined by the pink boll-worm attack, and he could get only three quintals of the crop, the son claimed, adding that his father owed Rs. 60,000 to creditors.

