Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: BJP orders '5000 ladoos' ahead of counting day

The Maharashtra unit of BJP has made 'victory' preparations at its headquarter in Mumbai for October 24 when counting of votes for the assembly elections will be taken up. BJP officials have given an order for 5000 'laddus' and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting. Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarter located near Mantralaya or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge. Voting for the total 288 seats was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13 percent. The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena and other smaller parties.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led alliance comprising the Sena and other parties in the 288-member Assembly. "We know that we are returning to power for the second time. Only curiosity is about numbers," the official said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address reporters on Thursday evening, he added.

