Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Shiv Sena releases first list of 70 candidates; Aditya to fight Worli

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena party released its first list of candidates. The Sena released its list of 124 seats but only announced the names of 70 candidates who will be contesting the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. According to sources, the Sena is playing carefully by handing out A/B forms directly to its candidates.

*Notification for Maharashtra assembly election to be issued on September 27*



*Last date of filing nomination October 4*



Scrutiny on October 5



*Last date of withdrawal Oct 7*



*Polling on October 21*



and



*Counting on October 24* — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) September 21, 2019

As per the list released by the part, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from the prestigious Worli seat in Mumbai. On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray said that he would be contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli constituency which falls in south-central Mumbai.

"I am contesting the elections... I have taken a big plunge. For me, this is a big moment and historic development. Let anybody stand against me, it's their right. I am not scared as I am sure you will not let me down," Aaditya said with a tinge of excitement in his voice, at the party's meeting here this evening," reports news agency IANS.

On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram to confirm the news. While speaking about Worli, Thackeray in his post said, "No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world-class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State."



A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story

He even posted an Insta story which read: I look forward to seek your blessings, love, and support in my endeavour to take our state to the path of prosperity. Through his post, Aaditya also revealed that he decided to contest the post in order to serve the people better.

On the other hand, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma will contest from the Nallasopara seat. Senior Sena leaders such as Pratap Sarnaik and Eknath Shinde will be contesting from Owla Majivade and Kopari Pachpakhadi respectively.

Here's the first list of Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019:

First List of Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections Serial No: Assembly Seat: Name of candidate: 1 Nanded South Rajshri Patil 2 Murud Mahendra Sheth Dalvi 3 Hadgaon Nagesh Patil Ashtikar 4 Mumbadevi Pandurang Sakpal 5 Byculla Yamini Jadav 6 Govandi Vitthal Lokare 7 Aerandol /Parola Chimanrao Patil 8 Vadnera Priti Sanjay 9 Shrivardhan Vinod Ghosalkar 10 Kopar Pachkapdi Eknath Shinde 11 Vaijapur Ramesh Bornave 12 Shirol Ulhas Patil 13 Gangakhed Vishal Kadam 14 Dapoli Yogesh Kadam 15 Guhaghar Bhaskar Jadhav 16 Andheri East Ramesh Latke 17 Kudal Vaibhav Naik 18 Owla Majivade Pratap Sarnaik 19 Beed Jaydatta Kshirsagar 20 Par Thane Sandipan Bhumre 21 Shahapur Pandurang Barola 22 Nagar City Anilbhaiya Rathod 23 Shillod Abdul Sattar 24 Aurangabad (South) Sanjay Shirsat 25 Akkalkuwa Amsha Padvi 26 Igatpuri Nirmala Gavit 27 Vasai Vijay Patil 28 Nalasopara Pradip Sharma 29 Sangola Shabji Bapu Patil 30 Karjat Mahendra Thorve 31 Dhan Savangi Dr.Hikmat Dada Udhan 32 Khanapur Anil Babar 33 Rajapur Rajan Salavi 34 Karvir Chandradeep Narke 35 Balapur Nitin Deshmukh 36 Deglur Subhash Sabne 37 Umarga Lohara Gyanraj Chougule 38 Digras Sanjay Rathod 39 Parbhani Dr.Rahul Patil 40 Mehkar Dr.Sanjay Raymulkar 41 Jalna Arjun Khotkar 42 Kalamnuri Santosh Bangar 43 Kolhapur North Rajesh Kshirsagar 44 Aurangabad (West) Sanjay Shirsat 45 Chandgadh (Kolhapur) Sangram Kupekar 46 Worli Aditya Thackeray 47 Sewree Ajay Chowdhary 48 Ichalkaranji Sujit Michanekar 49 Radhanagari Prakash Abitkar 50 Purandare Vijay Shivtare 51 Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu 52 Jogeshwari East Ravi Waikar 53 Magathane Prakash Surve 54 Govandi Vitthal Lokare 55 Vikhroli Sunil Raut 56 Anushakti Nagar Tukaram Kate 57 Chembur Prakash Fatarpekar 58 Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar 59 Kalina Sanjay Potnis 60 Mahim Sada Sarvankar 61 Jalgaon Gramin Gulabrao Patil 62 Pachora Kishore Patil 63 Malegaon Dadaji Bhuse 64 Sinnar Rajabhau Vaze 65 Niphad Anil Kadam 66 Devlali Yogesh Gholap 67 Khed - Alandi Suresh Gore 68 Pimpari Gautam Chabukswar 69 Yevla Sambhaji Pawar 70 Nandgaon Suhas Khande



As per the announcement made by the Election Commission, the last date for the filing of nominations is October 4, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 7. The state will go to vote on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24, 2019.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Date, Result day; All you need to know

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates