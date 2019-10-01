MENU

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Shiv Sena releases first list of 70 candidates; Aditya to fight Worli

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 22:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray and will contest from the prestigious Worli seat

Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli seat. Pic/Twitter Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli seat. Pic/Twitter Shiv Sena

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena party released its first list of candidates. The Sena released its list of 124 seats but only announced the names of 70 candidates who will be contesting the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. According to sources, the Sena is playing carefully by handing out A/B forms directly to its candidates.

As per the list released by the part, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from the prestigious Worli seat in Mumbai. On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray said that he would be contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli constituency which falls in south-central Mumbai.

"I am contesting the elections... I have taken a big plunge. For me, this is a big moment and historic development. Let anybody stand against me, it's their right. I am not scared as I am sure you will not let me down," Aaditya said with a tinge of excitement in his voice, at the party's meeting here this evening," reports news agency IANS.

 
 
 
On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram to confirm the news. While speaking about Worli, Thackeray in his post said, "No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world-class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State."

He even posted an Insta story which read: I look forward to seek your blessings, love, and support in my endeavour to take our state to the path of prosperity. Through his post, Aaditya also revealed that he decided to contest the post in order to serve the people better.

On the other hand, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma will contest from the Nallasopara seat. Senior Sena leaders such as Pratap Sarnaik and Eknath Shinde will be contesting from Owla Majivade and Kopari Pachpakhadi respectively.

Here's the first list of Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019:

First List of Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Serial No: Assembly Seat: Name of candidate:
1 Nanded South Rajshri Patil
2 Murud Mahendra Sheth Dalvi
3 Hadgaon Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
4 Mumbadevi Pandurang Sakpal
5 Byculla Yamini Jadav
6 Govandi Vitthal Lokare
7 Aerandol /Parola Chimanrao Patil
8 Vadnera Priti Sanjay
9 Shrivardhan Vinod Ghosalkar
10 Kopar Pachkapdi Eknath Shinde
11 Vaijapur Ramesh Bornave
12 Shirol Ulhas Patil
13 Gangakhed Vishal Kadam
14 Dapoli Yogesh Kadam
15 Guhaghar Bhaskar Jadhav
16 Andheri East Ramesh Latke
17 Kudal Vaibhav Naik
18 Owla Majivade Pratap Sarnaik
19 Beed Jaydatta Kshirsagar
20 Par Thane Sandipan Bhumre
21 Shahapur Pandurang Barola
22 Nagar City Anilbhaiya Rathod
23 Shillod Abdul Sattar
24 Aurangabad (South) Sanjay Shirsat
25 Akkalkuwa Amsha Padvi
26 Igatpuri Nirmala Gavit
27 Vasai Vijay Patil
28 Nalasopara Pradip Sharma
29 Sangola Shabji Bapu Patil
30 Karjat Mahendra Thorve
31 Dhan Savangi Dr.Hikmat Dada Udhan
32 Khanapur Anil Babar
33 Rajapur Rajan Salavi
34 Karvir Chandradeep Narke
35 Balapur Nitin Deshmukh
36 Deglur Subhash Sabne
37 Umarga Lohara Gyanraj Chougule
38 Digras Sanjay Rathod
39 Parbhani Dr.Rahul Patil
40 Mehkar Dr.Sanjay Raymulkar
41 Jalna Arjun Khotkar
42 Kalamnuri Santosh Bangar
43 Kolhapur North Rajesh Kshirsagar
44 Aurangabad (West) Sanjay Shirsat
45 Chandgadh (Kolhapur) Sangram Kupekar
46 Worli Aditya Thackeray
47 Sewree Ajay Chowdhary
48 Ichalkaranji Sujit Michanekar
49 Radhanagari Prakash Abitkar
50 Purandare Vijay Shivtare
51 Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu
52 Jogeshwari East Ravi Waikar
53 Magathane Prakash Surve
54 Govandi Vitthal Lokare
55 Vikhroli Sunil Raut
56 Anushakti Nagar Tukaram Kate
57 Chembur Prakash Fatarpekar
58 Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar
59 Kalina Sanjay Potnis
60 Mahim Sada Sarvankar
61 Jalgaon Gramin Gulabrao Patil
62 Pachora Kishore Patil
63 Malegaon Dadaji Bhuse
64 Sinnar Rajabhau Vaze
65 Niphad Anil Kadam
66 Devlali Yogesh Gholap
67 Khed - Alandi Suresh Gore
68 Pimpari Gautam Chabukswar
69 Yevla Sambhaji Pawar
70 Nandgaon Suhas Khande


As per the announcement made by the Election Commission, the last date for the filing of nominations is October 4, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 7. The state will go to vote on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24, 2019.

With inputs from agencies

