Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Shiv Sena releases first list of 70 candidates; Aditya to fight Worli
Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray and will contest from the prestigious Worli seat
On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena party released its first list of candidates. The Sena released its list of 124 seats but only announced the names of 70 candidates who will be contesting the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. According to sources, the Sena is playing carefully by handing out A/B forms directly to its candidates.
*Notification for Maharashtra assembly election to be issued on September 27*— Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) September 21, 2019
*Last date of filing nomination October 4*
Scrutiny on October 5
*Last date of withdrawal Oct 7*
*Polling on October 21*
and
*Counting on October 24*
As per the list released by the part, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from the prestigious Worli seat in Mumbai. On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray said that he would be contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli constituency which falls in south-central Mumbai.
"I am contesting the elections... I have taken a big plunge. For me, this is a big moment and historic development. Let anybody stand against me, it's their right. I am not scared as I am sure you will not let me down," Aaditya said with a tinge of excitement in his voice, at the party's meeting here this evening," reports news agency IANS.
View this post on Instagram
à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¤£à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ÂÂÂ, à¤¸à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤µ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤, à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥ÂÂÂ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¢à¤µà¤£à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤£à¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ. à¤¸à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤µ à¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨, à¤¨à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤¡à¤µà¤£à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ “à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤µà¥ÂÂÂà¤³” —— For the last 9 years, actively as a part of politics, and many years before that, it has been my passion to serve the people. Yesterday, I decided to contest the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections 2019 from Worli as my constituency. This will help me serve the people through policy making, more effectively. No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State. I seek your love and support, as always to build a better Maharashtra, a new Maharashtra! #HichTiVel #ShivSena #NavaMaharashtra
On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram to confirm the news. While speaking about Worli, Thackeray in his post said, "No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world-class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State."
A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story
He even posted an Insta story which read: I look forward to seek your blessings, love, and support in my endeavour to take our state to the path of prosperity. Through his post, Aaditya also revealed that he decided to contest the post in order to serve the people better.
On the other hand, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma will contest from the Nallasopara seat. Senior Sena leaders such as Pratap Sarnaik and Eknath Shinde will be contesting from Owla Majivade and Kopari Pachpakhadi respectively.
Here's the first list of Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019:
|First List of Shiv Sena for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
|Serial No:
|Assembly Seat:
|Name of candidate:
|1
|Nanded South
|Rajshri Patil
|2
|Murud
|Mahendra Sheth Dalvi
|3
|Hadgaon
|Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
|4
|Mumbadevi
|Pandurang Sakpal
|5
|Byculla
|Yamini Jadav
|6
|Govandi
|Vitthal Lokare
|7
|Aerandol /Parola
|Chimanrao Patil
|8
|Vadnera
|Priti Sanjay
|9
|Shrivardhan
|Vinod Ghosalkar
|10
|Kopar Pachkapdi
|Eknath Shinde
|11
|Vaijapur
|Ramesh Bornave
|12
|Shirol
|Ulhas Patil
|13
|Gangakhed
|Vishal Kadam
|14
|Dapoli
|Yogesh Kadam
|15
|Guhaghar
|Bhaskar Jadhav
|16
|Andheri East
|Ramesh Latke
|17
|Kudal
|Vaibhav Naik
|18
|Owla Majivade
|Pratap Sarnaik
|19
|Beed
|Jaydatta Kshirsagar
|20
|Par Thane
|Sandipan Bhumre
|21
|Shahapur
|Pandurang Barola
|22
|Nagar City
|Anilbhaiya Rathod
|23
|Shillod
|Abdul Sattar
|24
|Aurangabad (South)
|Sanjay Shirsat
|25
|Akkalkuwa
|Amsha Padvi
|26
|Igatpuri
|Nirmala Gavit
|27
|Vasai
|Vijay Patil
|28
|Nalasopara
|Pradip Sharma
|29
|Sangola
|Shabji Bapu Patil
|30
|Karjat
|Mahendra Thorve
|31
|Dhan Savangi
|Dr.Hikmat Dada Udhan
|32
|Khanapur
|Anil Babar
|33
|Rajapur
|Rajan Salavi
|34
|Karvir
|Chandradeep Narke
|35
|Balapur
|Nitin Deshmukh
|36
|Deglur
|Subhash Sabne
|37
|Umarga Lohara
|Gyanraj Chougule
|38
|Digras
|Sanjay Rathod
|39
|Parbhani
|Dr.Rahul Patil
|40
|Mehkar
|Dr.Sanjay Raymulkar
|41
|Jalna
|Arjun Khotkar
|42
|Kalamnuri
|Santosh Bangar
|43
|Kolhapur North
|Rajesh Kshirsagar
|44
|Aurangabad (West)
|Sanjay Shirsat
|45
|Chandgadh (Kolhapur)
|Sangram Kupekar
|46
|Worli
|Aditya Thackeray
|47
|Sewree
|Ajay Chowdhary
|48
|Ichalkaranji
|Sujit Michanekar
|49
|Radhanagari
|Prakash Abitkar
|50
|Purandare
|Vijay Shivtare
|51
|Dindoshi
|Sunil Prabhu
|52
|Jogeshwari East
|Ravi Waikar
|53
|Magathane
|Prakash Surve
|54
|Govandi
|Vitthal Lokare
|55
|Vikhroli
|Sunil Raut
|56
|Anushakti Nagar
|Tukaram Kate
|57
|Chembur
|Prakash Fatarpekar
|58
|Kurla
|Mangesh Kudalkar
|59
|Kalina
|Sanjay Potnis
|60
|Mahim
|Sada Sarvankar
|61
|Jalgaon Gramin
|Gulabrao Patil
|62
|Pachora
|Kishore Patil
|63
|Malegaon
|Dadaji Bhuse
|64
|Sinnar
|Rajabhau Vaze
|65
|Niphad
|Anil Kadam
|66
|Devlali
|Yogesh Gholap
|67
|Khed - Alandi
|Suresh Gore
|68
|Pimpari
|Gautam Chabukswar
|69
|Yevla
|Sambhaji Pawar
|70
|Nandgaon
|Suhas Khande
As per the announcement made by the Election Commission, the last date for the filing of nominations is October 4, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 7. The state will go to vote on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24, 2019.
Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Date, Result day; All you need to know
With inputs from agencies
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Celebrations erupt at Shiv Sena Bhavan