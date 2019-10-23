Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Date, Time of Counting Of Votes; All you need to know

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi, and sons Aditya and Tejas pose for the paparazzi after casting their vote in Bandra (East). Pic/Pallav Paliwal

In the recently concluded Assembly Elections, Maharashtra and Mumbai saw a marginal reduction of vote percentage from 63 percent and 52.5 percent, respectively, to 60 percent and 50 percent. While the exit polls project majority for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, the entire state waits for the result of the assembly polls, which will be declared on Thursday.



The full schedule of the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections

Date of Maharashtra Assembly Election Result

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday, October 24. The state went to vote on October 21 and both, the city and the state put up a dismal performance with the state recording a voter turnout of 60 percent while Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 50 percent. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, the state recorded a turnout of 63 percent while Mumbai saw a turnout of 52.5 percent.

Time of counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections



The counting of votes for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will begin from 8 am in the morning and go on till 5 pm in the evening. The official results are likely to be declared by 5 pm by the Election Commission. Although, the leads would predict the result of the assembly elections by noon, the counting of votes will only be completed by 5 pm.

The major major parties that are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

While announcing the dates for the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that the random tally of EVMs will be done as was it done in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The five-year term of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly which consists of 288-members will end on November 9, 2019. Post which, the party with the majority of seats in the Assembly Elections will form the government in the state.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the two saffron parties, the BJP, and the Sena had fought the state Assembly polls independently following disagreement over seat-sharing. While the Sena won 63 seats, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats.

No of Assembly seats - 228

No. of seats Sena won in 2014 - 63

No. of seats BJP won in 2014 - 122

No. of seats required for a majority in the Assembly - 145

