Maharashtra ATS nabs suspected mastermind from Nagpur
Maharashtra ATS handed him over to the Uttar Pradesh police after grilling him for over 48 hours
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday arrested a fourth suspect from Nagpur in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, a Hindutva leader from Uttar Pradesh. The ATS has handed over the accused, identified as Sayyed Asim Ali, to the UP police.
The ATS told mid-day that their Nagpur unit had received an input about Ali's involvement in Tiwari's murder and detained him on Friday night. The ATS officials was grilled Ali for over 48 hours before arresting him on Monday.
The UP police, which was kept in the loop following his detention, produced him in a Nagpur court on Monday and secured his transit remand and took him to Lucknow. Confirming the arrest, UP DGP O P Singh told mid-day, "Sayyed Asim Ali was arrested on the basis of some electronic evidence. Ali was directly in touch with the accused arrested last week. Investigation is on to ascertain his exact role in the killing."
The UP police said they suspect that Ali masterminded the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari. They had earlier also said that the three suspects were "radicalised" and appeared to have targeted Tiwari for his inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad in 2015.
Tiwari, a former Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader, was stabbed and shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. The police arrested three accused — Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, 24, Khurshid Ahmed Pathan, 23, and Faizan Sheikh, 21, — the next day from Surat.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Maharashtra Assembly Elections took place today and citizens made sure that they exercise their right to vote. Senior citizens, differently-abled people also came ahead to voter booths and cast their vote for the parties of their choice.
-
Even the policemen came forward to help the senior citizens in casting their vote.
-
School and college students helped the authorities by volunteering while the voting was going on. They guided the voters to their respective polling booths. Pic/Chetna Sadadekar
-
80-year old Dombivli resident voted during the Assembly Elections in Mumbai. Pic/Anamika Gharat
-
However, as the elections began at 7 am, it was seen that the number of voters was less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections in the first three hours.
-
It was not just politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities who exercised their franchise but even the common man made it a point to visit the centres to cast their votes.
-
Narmada Joshi, 74, Tushar Joshi, 51, were the first ones to vote at MCC College, Mulund. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Proper ramps were arranged for the elderly at various polling booths in order to help them in casting their vote with ease. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Many citizens helped the differently abled in exercising their franchise. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
In Maharashtra, till 10 am, it was the Jalna district which saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
86-year old Anand Mehta cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe
-
A 102-year old man came to vote with his 60 family members.
-
The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm was 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it was 61.72 per cent.
-
Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.
-
There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
-
In pic: Differently abled senior citizen exercises right to vote.
-
The counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2019 begun at 7 am and the voter turnout appeared to be rather less. In the city, the voting percentage was at 5.04 per cent while in the suburbs it was at 5.77 per cent till 9 am.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote