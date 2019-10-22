Maharashtra ATS nabs suspected mastermind from Nagpur

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday arrested a fourth suspect from Nagpur in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, a Hindutva leader from Uttar Pradesh. The ATS has handed over the accused, identified as Sayyed Asim Ali, to the UP police.

The ATS told mid-day that their Nagpur unit had received an input about Ali's involvement in Tiwari's murder and detained him on Friday night. The ATS officials was grilled Ali for over 48 hours before arresting him on Monday.

The UP police, which was kept in the loop following his detention, produced him in a Nagpur court on Monday and secured his transit remand and took him to Lucknow. Confirming the arrest, UP DGP O P Singh told mid-day, "Sayyed Asim Ali was arrested on the basis of some electronic evidence. Ali was directly in touch with the accused arrested last week. Investigation is on to ascertain his exact role in the killing."

The UP police said they suspect that Ali masterminded the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari. They had earlier also said that the three suspects were "radicalised" and appeared to have targeted Tiwari for his inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad in 2015.

Tiwari, a former Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader, was stabbed and shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. The police arrested three accused — Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, 24, Khurshid Ahmed Pathan, 23, and Faizan Sheikh, 21, — the next day from Surat.

