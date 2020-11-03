Maharashtra begins free tutorials for FYJC students amid admission row

More than one lakh First Year Junior College (FYJC) students attended their first-ever online class on Monday. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) started live sessions for the Std XI students who await the resumption of admission, which is stuck due to the confusion over Maratha reservation.

The state government's education department said the online classes would help the students utilise their time and begin the academic session. A total of 1,22,146 candidates registered for the online lessons from different stream preferences — Arts, Commerce and Science.



Screenshot of a teacher during a class

Over 2 lakh views on YouTube

Language lectures were held on Monday as it's a common subject among all FYJC candidates. Multiple live sessions of core subjects will start in a few days. After the video of the lecture was uploaded on YouTube channel of SCERT, the viewership crossed 2 lakh.

Live classes will be held every morning and teachers would pick random students to join the doubt-solving process on zoom, while the rest would watch the session on YouTube. The entire lecture will then be uploaded on SCERT's official YouTube channel for all students.



Vikas Garad, SCERT deputy director

"The response was great. On the first day itself, over 1 lakh candidates took advantage of it. Once in the morning over 40,000 candidates were viewing the live session at a single time," SCERT Deputy Director Vikas Garad said. He added that SCERT along with experts on subjects is currently working on creating valuable content for students.

Five sessions at once

"Every day students will be sent a link to the live session of their respective subjects. When we begin live sessions of core subjects in a few days, five live sessions will be held simultaneously for students of respective streams," Garad added.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in a statement on Monday reiterated that the state government is committed to finding a resolution to the admissions issue soon as work to get legal expertise is underway.

She added, "This initiative is to ensure that FYJC students can begin their academics and are relieved from any stress. SCERT has ensured that all participating teachers are experts in their subjects in order to provide quality education. Meanwhile, we are working on resolving the admission issue to ensure no child remains without a seat."

1 lakh

Students who joined session

