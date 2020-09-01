Maharashtra buses to run at 100 per cent capacity with bubble seating

While trains are looking to increase their coaches and boost their capacity while maintaining social distancing among passengers post-lockdown, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) may make its passengers sit in a bubble to increase capacity and mitigate losses.

The MSRTC is considering getting plastic sheets as shields so that every bus can operate at 100 per cent occupancy.

Maharashtra's Transport Minister Anil Parab said that MSRTC is working on the idea of placing plastic sheets between all seats to segregate passengers. Presently, buses are carrying only half the capacity of passengers to enable social distancing.

Since the lockdown began, the MSRTC has been facing huge losses and as a result difficulties in paying salaries and maintaining the buses.



Currently, the MSRTC has to run multiple buses on the same route, increasing fuel costs. File pics

The MSRTC tried to revive income by converting its buses into trucks to transport goods and allowed other vehicles to access its petrol/diesel pumps but did not get much success. As such, plying at full capacity is key to its survival, an official said.

"With 60 to 65 lakh passengers across the state daily, the per day average revenue of MSRTC was R22 crore pre-lockdown. Buses have resumed plying amid lifting of the lockdown but in a limited manner, which is resulting in only R1.5 crore of daily income on average. Carrying half the passengers is resulting in higher fuel expenses as multiple buses need to be pressed into service on a single route to clear the passenger rush. The only solution is to increase the capacity of existing buses. Hence we are considering plastic partitions/cubicles per seat," a senior official said.

