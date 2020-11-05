Maharashtra, central BJP leaders rush to Arnab Goswami's defence

The BJP left no stone unturned while attacking the Raigad police for the arrest of TV anchor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning. While the saffron party's senior leaders condemned it as an "attack on freedom of the press," its youth wing held a protest march against Maha Vikas Aghadi's "blatant misuse of power."

The protest march by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took off from Fort, near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and ended at the gates of Mantralaya. BJYM Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana, who led the march, told mid-day, "The MVA government is suppressing freedom of speech of the fourth pillar of democracy… This is an attack on constitutional rights. It has become a witch hunt now."

Tiwana claimed that Goswami was "paying the price for exposing the failure of the Maharashtra government" on the Palghar lynching case.

BJP Mumbai's official handle tweeted: "Is protesting in Mumbai also a crime now? Clearly the State is heading towards emergency under @INCIndia and @Shivsena." Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted: "Although emergency was defeated in 1977, the mentality is still alive! Today, supporters of emergency-Congress & Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent. India has always fought such forces & struggle will continue."

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted 'Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the fourth pillar of democracy... ', while Textiles Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, 'Those in the free press who don't stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. If you stay silent you support suppression. Who knows if you are next?'

NBA, Editors Guild 'shocked'

The Editors Guild of India condemned Goswami's arrest and said, "We... find it extremely disturbing. The Guild calls upon the Chief Minister to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media."

The News Broadcasters Association said though it "does not agree" with Goswami's "type of journalism," it condemns the manner in which he was arrested. "Media is not above the law but due process must be followed."

