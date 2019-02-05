Maharashtra: Civilian trainer aircraft crashes; pilot injured

national

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it.

An aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed Tuesday in Pune district, injuring

the pilot, police said. The pilot, Sidharth Titus, has sustained a fracture on his right hand, they said.

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in Baramati in the district, a police official said.

Maharashtra: A trainee aircraft of Carver aviation (pilot training institute) has crashed near Indapur, Pune. The trainee pilot, who is injured, has been rushed to a hospital in Baramati. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1fvIp96Fbm — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

The pilot has been rushed to a hospital, he said, adding his injuries are not life-threatening. The pilot has been with the Institute for three years and has around 130 hours of flying experience, police said.

