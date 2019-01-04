Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to unveil India's movie PM Narendra Modi!

bollywood

Makers of Indian PM Narendra Modi biopic rope in Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to introduce poster in 23 languages of Vivek Oberoi-starrer on Jan 7

A week shy of the release of Congressman and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh's term, the makers of an offering on BJP politico and Indian PM Narendra Modi's biopic have kicked off work in full swing. Only days after news of Vivek Oberoi stepping in to play Modi hit headlines, the unit is already gearing up for the film's poster launch.

As early as it may be, the makers, we hear, may share Oberoi's look from the film on the January 7 unveiling, to be attended by Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.



A source tells mid-day, "Sandeep [Ssingh, producer] and Vivek came up with the idea of roping in the CM for the unveiling. When the makers approached him, he readily agreed.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Garware Club House in South Mumbai." In a bid to draw the attention of viewers across India, the poster of the Hindi language film, we're told, will be launched in 23 different languages. "Apart from Vivek's look, the makers, it is expected, will also announce the release date."



Expected to roll later this month, the currently untitled offering has been under work for three years. "The team acquired the necessary permissions to go forth with the film only a few weeks ago. Vivek has been working on his distinct looks, and will be part of extensive workshops. A big chunk of the film will be shot in Gujarat, apart from other states."

Bringing together producer-director duo Ssingh and Omung Kumar — who previously worked on Sarbjit — the film will trace Modi's rise from making a living as a tea seller, to becoming the PM of the country. Kumar has, in the past, also helmed the Mary Kom biopic.

